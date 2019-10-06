– Things were supposed to be different this time. This team hit homers. It had enough pitching. The bullpen, in particular, had congealed into a steady unit. And manager Rocco Baldelli's words and deeds were the right touch for collection of veterans and young bucks.

The Twins were ready to take it to the Yankees.

But they prepared to depart from the Big Apple — retreat, actually, is a better word — aching from two bad losses and yearning for games in which they battered teams into submission.

After getting routed 8-2 Saturday, the Twins are one step away from submission in the American League Division Series, one the Yankees lead 2-0 and can close out at Target Field on Monday. After their latest Bronx beatdown, the Twins extend their major league record to 15 consecutive postseason losses, with 12 of those to the Yankees; both are MLB records.

The Twin fell to 2-15 against New York all-time in the postseason, all since 2003, a sticking point with the fan base. Saturday's loss came on the 15th anniversary of their last postseason victory, when Johan Santana topped Mike Mussina in a 2-0 victory at old Yankee Stadium in Game 1 of the 2004 ALDS.

After the Yankees nicked and pricked the Twins on Friday in a 10-4 victory, the Twins were bludgeoned during a seven run third inning Saturday that featured a grand slam by Didi Gregorius.

Pictured above Reliever Tyler Duffey reacted after Yankees SS Didi Gregorius, rear, knocked a grand slam in the third inning.

Tyler Duffey, pitching for the second consecutive night, was asked to put out a fire in the third, but couldn't.

Rookie starter Randy Dobnak loaded the bases with one out and Duffey, who had thrown 25 pitches Friday, was handed the ball. He got ahead 1-2 against Giancarlo Stanton but the slugger managed to lift a sacrifice fly to center, scoring a run. Duffey again got ahead 0-2 on Gleyber Torres, but gave up an RBI single to left. Duffey got ahead 0-2 against Gary Sanchez, but plunked the burly catcher on the arm, loading the bases.

During the regular season, opponents were 0-for-28 with 18 strikeouts against Duffey on the next pitch after falling behind 0-2.

Duffey also got ahead of Gregorius 0-2 before Gregorius took a ball and fouled off a pitch. The next pitch was a fastball clocked at 94 miles per hour that was just above the strike zone but sliced the plate in half. Gregorius loves fastballs, and belted it down the right field line and inside the foul pole for a grand slam.

Duffey bent over and followed the ball in flight, hoping it would hook into foul territory. No such luck.

Four batters later, Brett Gardner added an RBI single to cap a seven-run inning and the Yankees led 8-0.

It was the fourth time the Twins have given up seven runs in an inning in postseason play, the most since the Angels scored 10 runs against them to knock them out of the 2002 ALCS.

The Twins scored on an RBI single by Mitch Garver in the fourth and added a ninth-inning run on a double by Luis Arraez. They were shut down by crafty righthander Masahiro Tanaka, who threw 83 pitches over five innings — and 67 of those were offspeed pitches. He hid his fastball from a team that feasts on them.

And this is why the two games in the Bronx have been a multifaceted capitulation by the Twins. They lamented the poor at-bats they took on Friday and backed it up with soft contact on Saturday. A Twins starter has yet to throw a pitch in the fifth inning in the series. And the bullpen has given up 11 earned runs in 11 innings while walking 16 batters and hitting two.

It will be up to righthander Jake Odorizzi, named an All-Star this season for the first time, to help hold off elimination on Monday.

Two postseason games in, and the Twins have not resembled a 101-win team in any way. The hitters have given away at-bats. The pitching staff has been faulty. Baldelli can't push the right button. As a result, their season is on the brink of collapse. While the Twins head home hoping to be energized, their season could easily be eulogized in two days.

The greatest home run hitting team that the game has ever seen is one loss away from being swept by the Yankees again. Fans will have no choice but to believe that curses are real.