Xcel Energy Inc. on Thursday said its profit in the last three months of 2018 was on par with a year earlier and in line with analysts' estimates.

Minneapolis-based Xcel, Minnesota's largest utility, said it earned $215 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. The consensus forecast of analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research was 42 cents a share. The company's stock was slightly higher in the first hour of trading.

Xcel earned 37 cents in the fourth quarter of 2017, including a charge related to the federal tax law change. Without that charge, its year-ago profit was also 42 cents a share.

In the latest quarter, Xcel had $2.9 billion in revenue.

For all of 2018, Xcel posted a profit of $1.26 billion, or $2.47 per share. That's up from $2.25 per share in 2017.

"Xcel Energy executed exceptionally well in 2018, achieving our financial targets and delivering outstanding value to our customers and stakeholders," chief executive Ben Fowke said in a statement.

The company met or exceeded its earnings guidance for the 14th consecutive year in 2018, Fowke said.

Xcel's largest markets are Minnesota and Colorado, and it also operates in Texas, New Mexico, Wisconsin the Dakotas and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Weather-normalized fourth quarter sales gains were strong in Colorado, Texas and New Mexico, though they declined in Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Earnings, however, were the same on a per-share basis in both Colorado and Minnesota.