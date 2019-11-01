Xcel Energy’s rates would rise 15.2% over three years as the electric utility seeks to raise $466 million to pay for a host of a projects, from improving its power grid to bolstering its nuclear plants and building wind farms.

Minneapolis-based Xcel, Minnesota’s largest electric utility with about 1.3 million customers, on Friday asked utility regulators for a rate hike that would leave residential consumers paying an estimated $110 more per year for electricity by 2020 — a 10.6% increase. The biggest rate impact would come in 2020, the first year of the proposed rate plan.

However, large electricity rate cases often take regulators 18 months or longer to resolve. Xcel has asked regulators for an interim rate increase of 4% for all customer classes — residential, commercial and industrial — that would take effect on Jan. 1.

Such interim rate increase requests are common, and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) usually grants them.

Given the PUC’s crowded docket right now, Xcel is separately proposing that regulators extend components of its current rate plan through 2020. The company would then file its rate case next year. “We are putting that alternative out there for the commission to consider,” said Christopher Clark, Xcel’s president for Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Under Xcel’s proposal, the company said that the average monthly residential bill in Minnesota — currently $85.66 — would rise by $4.80 in 2020; another $1.25 in 2021; and $3 more in 2022. Clark said Xcel expects those bills to remain consistently under the U.S. average.

The average residential bill varies from year to year, and is based on electric consumption patterns, the cost of fuel such as natural gas and, of course, rate increases. Xcel’s average residential bill in 2018 was $91, and ranged from about $81 in 2013 to nearly $84 in 2017, according to data from the federal energy department and the PUC.

The average residential electric bill nationally last year was about $118, federal data show.

Xcel’s filing Friday with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is its second consecutive multiyear rate plan, an option made possible by 2015 change in state law that Xcel supported. Xcel’s last rate hike was filed in 2015 and approved by the PUC in 2017; it raised residential by 10.6% over a four-year period.

Xcel has been granted rate hikes for much of the past decade.

The $466 million in new revenue that Xcel seeks to raise with the new rate increase would flow to a variety of capital investments. It also calls for an increase in Xcel’s regulated return on equity — a profitability measure — from 9.2% to 10.3%, which would alone would account for $135 million of the $466 million.

About $72 million would be used for improvements to Xcel’s transmission grid, which delivers high-voltage power over longer distances, Clark said. Another $75 million would be sunk into the company’s distribution network — the lines, poles and other equipment that deliver power to houses and businesses.

The distribution investments include a new system to reduce outage times, as well as the first phases of an advanced metering system that Xcel expects to roll out. “It will provide customers a whole new level of service,” Clark said.

Another $63 million would be spent on ongoing investments at Xcel’s two nuclear plants, particularly the Prairie Island station near Red Wing, Clark said.

Clark didn’t disclose a dollar amount for wind power spending covered by the rate increase. But he said it’s less than each of the nuclear, transmission and distribution investments during the next three years.

Xcel is adding several new wind farms that were originally announced in 2016 and 2017. Those new wind projects will be the least expensive generation resources on Xcel’s system, Clark said.

Up until this latest wave of wind farms — and Xcel has had several such waves — coal had generally been the cheapest resource on the company’s Minnesota system, Clark said.

Xcel is in the midst of a major transition away from coal, currently its largest generation resource. It plans to close all of its coal plants by 2030, and is shooting for 100 % clean energy by 2050 — an aggressive goal that may not be technically possible, at least now.

“This (rate plan) we are proposing over the next three years is really recognizing that we are on a clean energy transition,” Clark said.

Nuclear and wind are the company’s primary sources of carbon free power, though in the longer run — outside of the new rate case — it has unveiled plans to add a lot more solar energy.

The new rate case comes as the PUC has just begun wrestling with Xcel’s “integrated resource plan,” a long-term plan covering future investments, which Minnesota electric utilities must file every few years. The PUC pays close attention to them. Xcel also is expected to file a detailed multiyear plan for its distribution system today.

With those dockets in front of the PUC — plus new rate cases filed by other utilities — Xcel submitted a separate proposal to simply extend its current rate plan for one years, Clark said. Essentially, costs for capital improvements, property taxes and other items would adjusted based on a formula already set by the PUC.