Xcel Energy's third quarter earnings were down a tad, as higher costs offset gains from favorable weather conditions and sales growth.

Minneapolis-based Xcel Thursday reported third quarter earnings of $491 million, or 96 cents a share, which was short of the consensus estimate analysts surveyed by Zach's Research of 98 cents a share. A year ago, Xcel earned $492 million, or 97 cents a share.

Revenue was $3.05 billion for the quarter, 1 percent lower than analysts' forecast but 1 percent higher than the same time last year.

"Third quarter results were in line with our forecast, while our year-to-date results continue to be favorable," Xcel chief executive Ben Fowke said in a statement. "We are on track to achieve our revised year-end earnings guidance, we are well positioned for the future, and we are increasing our long-term (earnings) growth objective from 5 to 7 percent.

Xcel narrowed its full-year 2018 earnings guidance from $2.41 to $2.51 per share to $2.45 to $2.49 per share.

Xcel's stock was down 2.6 percent in early trading.

Xcel is the state's largest utility, and Minnesota and Colorado are its largest markets. It also operates in Wisconsin, the Dakotas, Texas, New Mexico and a small part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula