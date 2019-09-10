The Xcel Energy Center has announced it will soon adopt the Minnesota Wild’s security-driven restrictions on bags being brought into the downtown venue for concerts and other events, and patrons seeking a smoke break will now have to fend off the urge or cut short their visit altogether.

The center’s management said Monday the new limits on the size and composition of bags take effect Oct. 15 and follows what the NHL team put in place in September 2018.

Here are what fans will be allowed to bring in:

• Clear tote (plastic, vinyl or PVC) that does not exceed 12 by 6 by 12 inches or a plastic storage bag that is maximum 1 gallon, resealable and clear.

• Small bags, such as a small clutch purse, that are roughly the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap. Maximum size: 5 by 8 inches.

For the longest time, anyone inside the smoke-free Xcel Energy Center during an event could leave for a cigarette or a drag on a vaping device and be welcomed back in. No more.

Xcel Energy Center Credit: Star Tribune file

Effective immediately, no re-entries will be allowed for a smoke break or any other reason.

Xcel Energy Center Vice President and General Manager Jack Larson said in a statement, “We believe that these policy changes will help us promote an even safer and more enjoyable environment at our events.”

There is still more one change coming to Xcel Energy Center. Starting with Thursday’s Blink-182 concert: cashless payment systems for some concession and nonfood locations. These locales will accept only credit and gift cards, as well as mobile payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The motive to go cashless is “aimed at creating faster moving lines and increased fan satisfaction,” the arena announcement explained.