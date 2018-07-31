On the heels of a turnout of 119,000 fans for the latest X Games, the competition announced its future Minneapolis dates for 2019 and 2020.
Next year's games will be held Aug. 1-4 at U.S. Bank Stadium. It comes back in 2020 on July 16-19.
The summer X Games will again include disciplines from skateboard, BMX and Moto X events.
X Games attendance has dropped significantly since its peak crowds of more than 200,000 during the late 1990s and early 2000s.
"There's clearly a big audience all around," Reed said. "How do we get out and expose the brand and event to as many people as possible?," Tim Reed, ESPN's director of X Games events and content told the Star Tribune earlier this month.
