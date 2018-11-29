WWE wrestlers Lince Dorado and Cedric Alexander said their rental car was broken into Tuesday night while they were in Minneapolis for “SmackDown” and “205 Live.” They shared photos and a video of a smashed-in passenger-side window and said items had been stolen.

“Thank you #Minneapolis … for getting robbed!” Lucha House Party team member Dorado wrote, adding, “ps still love you.”

“RIP fany [sic] pack,” he added.

Alexander added that he “ended up with glass stuck to my butt on the way to the airport.”

“Yeah that happened,” Alexander said in another tweet, along with five red-faced, cursing emoticons.

The WWE did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

TheWrap contacted Minneapolis police, but according to an automated response email from Sgt. Darcy Horn, the public information office was closed on Wednesday. It reopens Thursday morning.

WWE’s Cruiserweights show “205 Live” is not actually live anymore. It now streams Wednesday nights on WWE Network, but the show tapes in front of a live crowd on Tuesday evenings before “SmackDown Live,” which is live.