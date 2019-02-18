A motorist strayed into the wrong lane on a northwestern Wisconsin highway, killed one motorist heading the other way and injured two people in a third vehicle, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 35 in Oakland Township, about 3 miles south of Danbury, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Dead at the scene was Paul W. Hinds, 66, of Webster, Wis., the Sheriff’s Office said. The other three vehicle occupants were treated for noncritical injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Karlynda K. Jones, 27, of Webster, was heading south on Hwy. 35 in her minivan, cross the centerline and hit Hinds’ car. She then hit a minivan driven by James P. Grant, 55, of Forest Lake, Minn., who had a child in the vehicle with him.

Authorities have yet to say why Jones crossed into the wrong lane.