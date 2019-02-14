Writer, teacher and mentor David Mura has been honored with this year’s Kay Sexton Award, which is given annually to a person or institution who has devoted a lifetime to the world of books and writing.

Mura is the author of many books of memoir, fiction and poetry. His most recent book is “A Stranger’s Journey: Race, Identity and Narrative Craft in Writing,” a finalist for a Minnesota Book Award.

He has taught at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis and in a number of MFA programs around the country, including at Hamline University and Macalester College in St. Paul. Mura is co-founder and an artistic director of the Asian American Renaissance.

He has served on the boards of the Loft, the Jerome Foundation, S.A.S.E., and other organizations. At the Loft, Mura instituted a special class for writers of color and has mentored writers here and around the country. He will be honored April 6 at the annual Minnesota Book Awards ceremony in St. Paul.