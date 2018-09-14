WINONA, MINN. — A celebration for the 150th anniversary of the Watkins Co. was nearly derailed Friday morning by a guest of honor that couldn’t behave.

As scores of employees of the gourmet food company held their breath and an adjudicator from the Guinness Book of World Records solemnly kept time, the specially commissioned, 260-layer Lady Baltimore cake slowly listed to starboard.

The cake had to stand unsupported for one minute. But as onlookers grimaced in dismay, it kept tilting.

More ... more ... more ... and more.

“It’s never gonna make it!” moaned Doug Wuollet, owner of the Minneapolis bakery that created the prodigious pastry from 150 pounds of flour, 180 pounds of sugar, 900 eggs and 4 pounds of Watkins vanilla.

With 30 seconds to go to establish the record, Wuollet leapt into blocking position next to the cake, ready to hurl himself against the 1,250-pound confection to keep it from toppling.

Hands at the ready, Wuollet Bakery's Doug Wuollet watched his 26-layer cake lean precipitously Friday in Winona, Minn. The cake held it together long enough (60 seconds) to be certified as a world record.

“Don’t touch it!” his bakery colleagues screamed, as Wuollet’s hands, encased in plastic gloves, hovered inches from the cake.

Finally, the countdown came: 10, 9, 8, 7, 6 — and screams broke out as the clock hit zero and the cake shattered the Guinness world record of 230 layers.