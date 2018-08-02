They don’t call them cheeseheads for nothing.

Our neighbors to the east are bragging about setting a Guinness World Record for creating “the World’s Largest Cheeseboard,” a 35-foot-long, 7-foot-wide, custom-made board laden with 4,437 pounds of cheese set up Wednesday in downtown Madison.

The display of dairy excess was anchored by a Cheddar wheel that weighed one ton on its own, and was surrounded by cubes, slabs, slices, wheels and crumbles of 144 other varieties, flavors and types of Wisconsin-made cheese, from curds to feta.

More than two tons of cheese filled the world-record-breaking cheeseboard in Madison.

Spectators sampled the cheese and, according to a news release from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, no cheese went to waste. Two thousand people in line received a curated cheese plate at the event. Wheels of cheese were raffled off with proceeds going to the Great American Milk Drive, and the remaining cheese was donated to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to benefit families in need.

No mention was made of the number of toothpicks used or crackers that were consumed.