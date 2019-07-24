Soccer’s World Cup-winning U.S. women’s national team will play at Allianz Field in September.

Its five-city “Victory Tour” after the FIFA Women’s World Cup arrives Sept. 3 in St. Paul for a friendly against Portugal.

A ticket pre-sale for Minnesota United season ticket members begins at 10 a.m. Friday and ends at 8 a.m. Sunday. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. July 31 through ussoccer.com. Tickets will not be sold at Allianz Field except on the day of the match. Due to limited capacity, group tickets will not be available, according to a news release from Minnesota United.

The U.S. women’s team, which defeated Netherlands 2-0 in Paris to win the World Cup, kicks off its tour Aug. 3 against Ireland at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The tour, featuring outspoken World Cup MVP Megan Rapinoe and star Alex Morgan, also will visit venues across the country Aug. 29, Oct. 3 and Oct. 6.

The Aug. 3 tour opener will be the fifth U.S. Women’s national team game played at the Rose Bowl, the first in 17 years. It’s the third there since the U.S. team famously won the 1999 Women’s World Cup by defeating China with Brandi Chastain’s winner in a penalty-kick shootout before an international record crowd of 90,185 fans.

Megan Rapinoe, center, is joined by her teammates on the U.S. women’s national soccer team during a celebratory rally at City Hall following a ticker-tape parade in New York on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The team, which defeated the Netherlands, 2-0, on Sunday in the World Cup final, traversed the Canyon of Heroes, a stretch of Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall. (Calla Kessler/The New York Times)

The Sept. 3 game comes after the U.S. men’s national team played at Allianz Field on June 18 The Americans capped off a Gold Cup doubleheader before a sold-out audience topping 19,000 with a 4-0 victory against Guyana. Earlier in the day Panama defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 before a sold-out audience.

