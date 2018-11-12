A construction worker was killed while working in a farm field southwest of Willmar in west-central Minnesota, authorities said.

The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead late Friday morning at the scene — a field in Holland Township, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it’s believed the man got pinned between pieces of heavy equipment while installing drain tiling.

The man’s identity and results from an autopsy have yet to be released.