A worker was fatally pinned between two pieces of excavation equipment in a west metro neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident occurred early Monday evening in the 6500 block of Carriage Way in Corcoran, according to police.

Officers arrived in the residential block and found the man on the ground next to earth-moving equipment and being tended to by co-workers, police added.

He was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital and died there.

Authorities said the man, who worked for Doboszenski and Sons excavating, was part of a crew of workers preparing the property for new home construction. State Occupational Safety and Health officials have been notified of the death, an official with the agency said.