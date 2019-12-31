Definition: When people change their Twitter avatar to something scary, they’re using a spookitar.
Sample usage: “We understand that scary is trendy, but the really scary thing is that he thinks it’s cool to still be using a spookitar this long after Halloween.”
Quality: With all the nightmarish content on Twitter, it’s got potential.
Interested in other words we’ve dissected? See more at startribune.com/word.
