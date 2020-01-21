Definition: From the German word weltschmerz, or “world weariness,” the sense of sadness felt by winter lovers when warm temps ruin the pristine snow.
Sample usage: “The ennui I feel about January is competing with my meltschmerz.”
Quality: Don’t use this word around someone who is struggling to shovel their driveway.
Books
Masha Gessen book, ''Surviving Autocracy,' coming in June.
Masha Gessen, the Russian-born author and journalist, has a new book out in June. It's called "Surviving Autocracy," and is her first book since "The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia," winner of the National Book Award in 2017.
Music
Rocker Ozzy Osbourne announces Parkinson's diagnosis
Rocker Ozzy Osbourne says that he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.
National
Planned Parenthood endorses challenger to Sen. Susan Collins
Planned Parenthood on Tuesday endorsed a Democratic challenger to Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, saying Collins "turned her back" on women and citing her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as well as other judicial nominees who oppose abortion.
National
Challenges for public following impeachment, Weinstein cases
Americans who want to follow President Donald Trump's impeachment saga and Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's rape trial through the media will sit in obstructed seats.
National
Agreement to expand addiction treatment announced
Wisconsin insurance companies, healthcare providers and others announced an agreement Tuesday to do away with prior authorization requirements for most patients that can slow the prescription of drugs to treat people fighting substance abuse.