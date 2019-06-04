Definition: Fake antivirus software that people are tricked into buying in various internet scams. (Merriam-Webster online)

Sample usage: “No, Dad, your computer is not locked because your Windows expired. That’s scareware. Close the window. Are you still there? Hello? You’re not closing an actual window, are you? DAD?”

Quality: It’s nice to have a word for this rotten stuff, but it’s like being glad we have a word for the plague.

JAMES LILEKS

