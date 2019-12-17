Definition: A formerly visible stretch of concrete now covered with ice and snow.
Sample usage: “I wish they’d shovel. It’s nothing but hidewalk from here to the corner. Good thing I brought some ice melt and a flamethrower.”
Quality: It’s as good as “glidewalk,” a portion of walkway completely sheathed in ice.
JAMES LILEKS
Interested in other words we’ve dissected? See more at startribune.com/word.
