Valley Creek Road in Woodbury was closed Thursday afternoon as authorities responded to a gas leak.
Xcel Energy workers and Woodbury public safety officers responded to the leak, which began around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Valley Creek Road and Colby Lake Drive.
Woodbury officials asked people to steer clear of the area as crews worked to shut off the gas.
Both directions of Valley Creek Road were closed between Interlachen Parkway and Jewel Drive. Colby Lake Drive was also closed.
An spokesman for Xcel Energy said the damaged gas line wasn’t expected to cause any outages for customers.
