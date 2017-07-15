A woman was left in critical condition Saturday after being stabbed in the chest during a robbery in a downtown Minneapolis parking ramp.

Just before 1 a.m., the woman was walking to her vehicle in municipal Ramp B with several other women when a man stole her purse at knife point, according to Minneapolis police. She was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she was in critical condition Saturday.

Another woman received a minor cut to her hand during the altercation but didn’t need medical attention, police said. The suspect fled on foot from Ramp B, which at 516 2nd Av. N.

Police didn’t release the names of the victims or further details of the crime.