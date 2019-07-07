United States vs. the Netherlands, 10 a.m. today (Ch. 9), Lyon, France

The matchup

This is the 52nd and final match of a tournament that began on June 7. The United States (ranked No. 1 in the world) will be trying to win a record fourth World Cup title and become the second team to win back-to-back crowns. The Dutch (ranked No. 8 in the world) are the reigning European champions and will be big underdogs in their first World Cup final.

About the U.S.

Still standing: The United States had to beat Spain (ranked No. 13 in the world), France (No. 4) and England (No. 3) on its road through the knockout round.

Semifinal hero: With the United States clinging to a 2-1 lead in the 84th minute, Alyssa Naeher stopped a penalty kick by England captain Steph Houghton.

Notes: The U.S. has won 11 consecutive World Cup matches and is unbeaten in its past 16 (13 wins and three draws). Both are World Cup records. … This is the third World Cup in which the U.S. has never trailed entering the final. … The U.S. has scored in the first 15 minutes of each of its World Cup matches. … The U.S. has had nine different goal scorers at this tournament. Only Germany in 2003 (10) and the U.S. in 1999 (10) have had more at a single World Cup. … The Americans’ 39 wins, 49 games played and 136 goals scored are all Women’s World Cup records. … Alex Morgan has six goals and three assists in the tournament, and Megan Rapinoe is right behind her with five and three.

About the Netherlands

Still standing: Progress for the Dutch has been rapid after reaching the round of 16 during their World Cup debut four years ago. They have won 12 matches in a row in major tournament play.

Semifinal hero: Jackie Groenen took a running start from outside the box and drilled a shot into the bottom left corner of the goal in the 99th minute against Sweden.

Notes: The Netherlands becomes the eighth different country to play in a Women’s World Cup final and the fourth from Europe. … Star player Lieke Martens has been struggling with injury and was replaced at halftime in the semifinal. …Vivianne Miedema has a team-leading three goals, and Sherida Spitse has a World Cup-best four assists. Goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal made several impressive stops against Sweden. … Nine of the 11 Dutch goals in this World Cup have come in the second half or in extra time. … The Dutch have lost six straight to the United States by a 22-2 count. … Tens of thousands of fans have made the short trip from Holland to France for this tournament.