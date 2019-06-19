TOURNAMENT AT A GLANCE

What: The third of five major championship events designated for the LPGA Tour.

Where: Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska (6,807 yards, par 72).

When: Practice rounds begin at 7 a.m. today; the tournament begins Thursday (gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday and at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday).

Purse: $3.85 million ($577,500 to the winner).

Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park.

Tickets: Online (kpmgwomens­pgachampionship.com) or at gate. A weeklong grounds pass is $100, or a flexible “good any day” ticket is $40. Single admission is available each day ($20 for practice rounds, $30 Thursday-Friday, $35 Friday-Saturday). Juniors 17 and younger will be admitted free with a paid adult, up to four per ticket. Active-duty military, retirees, active reserve, National Guard, veterans and an accompanying guest (limit one) also receive free admission with military ID.

TV: 5-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday (Golf Channel); 2-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (Ch. 11).

Brian Stensaas