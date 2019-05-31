Day 1 roundup
[6] Arizona 3, [3] Washington 1 (8): Dejah Mulipola's two-run homer in the top of the eighth powered the Wildcats to a victory. Jessie Harper hit her NCAA-leading 29th homer for Arizona.
[1] Oklahoma 3, [8] Alabama 2: The Sooners' victory set up a meeting with Oklahoma State on Friday. The schools have never met in the CWS.
[13] Oklahoma State 2, [5] Florida 1: Samantha Show belted two homers — her team's only hits — and pitched a complete game for the Cowgirls. It was OSU's first CWS win since 1998.
