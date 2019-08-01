More like 'Dolls and Guys,' amiright?

Through Aug. 25: Women rule the Guthrie Theater's production of the beloved musical about '50s gamblers and the "dolls" who steer them straight, "Guys and Dolls." That's true of the female dancers, dusting off some "Single Ladies" moves for one number, Regina Marie Williams whipping the gospel-infused "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat" into a frenzy or Kirsten Wyatt stealing scene after scene as Miss Adelaide, both the funniest and tenderest person on stage. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 7 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Tue., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Thu., Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., $34-$93, 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org).

Chris Hewitt