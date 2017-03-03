Diamond Reynolds was arrested Thursday along with two other women in connection with an assault earlier in the week.

A woman in her 20s told police she was hit in the head with a hammer after she was jumped by Reynolds and two other women, according to authorities.

Reynolds was thrust into the national spotlight last summer when she livestreamed the moments after her boyfriend, Philando Castile, was fatally shot by a St. Anthony police officer during a traffic stop. Her Facebook video, which was seen around the world, sparked widespread protests and fueled a national conversation about police killings of black men.

Phone and e-mail messages left for a Chicago-based attorney who previously worked with Reynolds weren’t immediately returned Friday.

St. Paul police said they were called about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to the block of 1500 Jessamine Av., where a woman said she had been attacked. Police said the woman suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to Regions Hospital. In a bedside interview with police, she identified her assailants.

The women who assaulted her reportedly left the area in a white truck and a silver-colored vehicle. The trio was arrested separately on Thursday and booked into Ramsey County jail on suspicion of assault. One of the women was also accused of making terroristic threats.

Two others were also arrested with Diamond Reynolds; Chnika Blair, left, and Dyamond Richardson, right.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and don’t yet know the circumstances that led to the attack.

The Ramsey County attorney, which is prosecuting the officer charged with fatally shooting Castile, turned the case over to the Washington County attorney to avoid a conflict of interest.

Charges are expected to be filed on Friday afternoon.