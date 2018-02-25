Authorities on Sunday identified Teresa M. Kelly-Schroepfer, 57, as the woman fatally injured in an apartment fire in St. Cloud, Minn.
The fire happened Thursday in an upper-floor apartment at 1521 Sherburne Dr., the St. Cloud fire marshal said.
Kelly-Schroepfer died Friday at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Authorities said the fire was started by a cigarette.
Pat Pheifer
