Authorities on Sunday identified Teresa M. Kelly-Schroepfer, 57, as the woman fatally injured in an apartment fire in St. Cloud, Minn.

The fire happened Thursday in an upper-floor apartment at 1521 Sherburne Dr., the St. Cloud fire marshal said.

Kelly-Schroepfer died Friday at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Authorities said the fire was started by a cigarette.

Pat Pheifer