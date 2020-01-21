A teenager from St. Peter, Minn., and a woman from New Ulm, Minn., died Monday in crashes involving semitrailer trucks in Nicollet County.

In the first crash, a 17-year-old girl driving south on Hwy. 111 collided with a northbound semitrailer truck about 11:20 a.m. on an icy Hwy. 111 just south of New Sweden, the State Patrol said.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was wearing a seat belt, but died at the scene. Truck driver John Eugene Magnan, 62, of Detroit Lakes, was wearing a seat belt and was not seriously hurt, according to the crash report.

About two hours later, a semitrailer truck and car collided at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and County Road 37 in Courtland Township, the State Patrol said.

Naomi Sue Peterson, 45, was heading north on County Road 37 in a Pontiac Grand Am and a semitrailer was headed east on Hwy. 14 when the vehicles collided in the intersection, the patrol said.

Peterson, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver, Daniel John Brunberg, 44, of Roseville, was wearing a seat belt and not hurt, the patrol said.

Roads were icy and partly snow-covered at the time of the wreck, the patrol said.