A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening in St. Paul’s Greater East Side neighborhood.

She was hit near the intersection of E. Larpenteur Avenue and N. Manton Street just after 5 p.m., as darkness was setting in, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.

Several people called 911 to report the crash. Officers and medics found the gravely injured woman lying in the eastbound lane of Larpenteur. She died at the scene.

A 35-year-old man from Maplewood who was driving the 2009 Kia that struck the woman stopped at the scene and “is fully cooperating” with investigators, Linders said. Police do not believe he was impaired.

Preliminary information provided by witnesses indicates that the woman appeared to have been trying to cross Larpenteur when she may have fallen to the ground and was hit by the eastbound car.

STAFF REPORT