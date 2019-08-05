A woman was stabbed to death in a home in Bloomington in what authorities are classifying as a domestic dispute.

The attack occurred late Sunday at a residence in the 10200 block of Quebec Avenue S., according to emergency dispatch audio.

A female called 911 shortly after 11 p.m. and said her mother was fighting with her boyfriend at the time, the dispatch audio revealed.

About 15 minutes later, a police officer in the home told dispatch that the woman was dead after being stabbed in a lung.

Authorities have yet to say whether any arrests were made, but a male was handcuffed and taken in for questioning, according to dispatch.

Identities of the people involved have yet to be released. Police said they will be releasing some details later Monday.