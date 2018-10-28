A man pretending to be a police officer pulled a woman over Sunday morning in Sleepy Eye and then stole her wallet, police said.

About 7:10 a.m. Sunday, a woman left the Casey’s Gas Station in Sleepy Eye. As she drove west on Maple St. SW, a man driving a black-and-white car with red and blue overhead lights pulled her over, police said in a news release.

The woman thought the man was a police officer conducting a traffic stop, so she complied. The man approached the driver’s side window and asked for the woman’s wallet, which she gave him.

The man grabbed the wallet — which contained her credit cards — and took off, police said.

She described him as a thinly built black man, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, clean shaven with a southern accent.

Police said that they don’t believe the man is a danger to the public.