A driver from the Twin Cities miscalculated her surroundings while on a steep drive along the North Shore, went over a ledge and plunged to her death, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Monday on Cascade Beach Road, roughly 7 miles up the Lake Superior shore from Lutsen, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said.

A woman in the vehicle with the 59-year-old driver was not hurt, the Sheriff’s Office added. Their identities have yet to be released.

The motorist was attempting to turn around in the drive before going over the ledge, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The women were staying with friends in a cabin and looking at vacation property in the area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency personnel from Lutsen responded to the scene and recovered the vehicle.