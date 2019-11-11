Minneapolis has reported its first fire death of 2019.

Firefighters on Wednesday night were called to a house fire on the 5200 block of 36th Avenue South and found an unconscious woman near the back door of the 1 1/2-story home. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died Friday as a result of her injuries.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday.

Minneapolis had three fire fatalities in 2018. Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said fire prevention education efforts and fire code enforcement can help to keep the number of fire deaths low.

Another fire death has been reported in Minnesota. Authorities said one person died in a Sunday morning house fire in Red Wing.

When crews arrived, they found the front porch and living room on fire and heavy smoke throughout the first and second floors.

During a search, firefighters found one person on the first floor. That person was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The cause of death has not been determined. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating along with Red Wing police.

Thirty eight people died from fire-related injuries in 2017, down from 68 the year prior.

“We are hopeful that 2019 will continue that downward trend,” Tyner said.