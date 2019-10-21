A motorist fatally hit a woman in the road near her home just outside Grand Rapids, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday on southbound Hwy. 169 at Laplant Road about 3 miles south of Grand Rapids, the State Patrol said.

The woman was identified as Wanda J. Meinhardt, 63, of Grand Rapids, according to the patrol.

The car's driver, Kennedy M. Niska, 22, of Crosby, Minn., was not hurt. Nothing indicates that alcohol played a role in the incident, the State Patrol said.

Details about the crash have not been released.

