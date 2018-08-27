Is this the real life? Or did one Twitter user just pull off the best play on words since “Bohemian Rhapsody”? As it turns out, both.

University of Minnesota student Hadie Mart has been spending the last four months crafting every one of her outgoing tweets so that the first word in each post spells out the lyrics of the Queen hit song in its entirety.

So, if you read the first word of each of her most recent tweets, it spells out “Is this the real life/Is this just fantasy” and continues from there — with all those “Galileo”s included.

Her "big reveal" tweet has garnered more than half a million "likes."

When reached, Mart said that she’s always joked about being “Twitter famous someday,” and the thought for the scheme came to her in May while she was procrastinating for finals.

“During finals week in May, I was looking for a reason to procrastinate and started to think how I could actually pull it off,” she said via Twitter direct message. “I’d seen the concept on a much smaller scale once before. I remember thinking that was hilarious and I wanted to do it, too.”

Since she wouldn’t be the first to pull off such a feat, Mart said that she “knew I had to do an iconic and challenging song, or it wouldn’t be impressive. I thought of the longest song with the most obscure lyrics I knew. From there is was just patience and a little strategic thinking. There were times that I thought, no way someone doesn’t catch on, or I’ll never be able to incorporate all the words.”

Did she ever feel like giving up on her quest? Definitely not.

“Once I started I couldn’t stop because how lame would it be to have half the song hidden on your feed?” she said.

See some of her tweets below.

Go to her Twitter profile to check out the whole thing.