A 20-year-old woman injured over the weekend in a fall at Gooseberry Falls State Park has died, her family said Wednesday in a CaringBridge post.

Rebecca Nara “peacefully went [late Tuesday] while surrounded by friends and family,” the post said. “While this is truly a tragedy, it has saved her family from having to give the order to transition her to comfort care. We are all very thankful for the prayers and support during this difficult time.”

Police received a report about 7:15 p.m. Saturday that a woman had fallen about 30 feet from the lower falls at the park, a popular attraction on Hwy. 61 about 13 miles northeast of Two Harbors, Minn.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, she was airlifted to a Duluth hospital.

Nara’s family wrote that she had been rock climbing at Gooseberry and suffered a severe brain injury in the fall.

According to her Facebook page and public records, Nara lived in Shoreview, went to Mounds View High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout. She grew up attending Centennial United Methodist Church’s Roseville campus, her pastor said. She is surived by her parents, Tammy and Bill, and a brother, David.

“Rebecca was a registered organ donor,” her family wrote in the CaringBridge post. “Medical professionals said that her gifts will mean new lives for as many as 40 people.”

