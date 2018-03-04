A woman apparently drowned in a hot tub in a downtown residential high-rise, authorities said Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday night in the workout area of Centre Village in the 400 block of S. 7th Street, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, which leads investigations of water emergencies.

Authorities have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding the middle-age woman’s death, but Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jon Collins said that foul play is not suspected. The woman’s identity has yet to be released.

First-responders arrived at the building shortly after 11 p.m. and administered emergency aid to the unconscious woman on the 15th floor, but she was soon declared dead at the scene, according to emergency dispatch audio.