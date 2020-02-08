A woman was in critical condition late Friday after she was hit by a car as she crossed a street in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood.

The woman was crossing W. 7th Street near Homer Street when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman whom officers believe was under the influence of a controlled substance, police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

The woman was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries, he said. The driver was arrested.