A woman was shot and killed Friday night on St. Paul’s East Side, and a man was in custody, police said.
Police were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 1900 block of Cottage Avenue E. about a shooting. When authorities arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition to the man who was arrested, police said “several potential witnesses” were taken to police headquarters for interviews.
Police continue to investigate. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will release her name and cause of death.
