A woman died of an apparent drug overdose while inside a downtown business after closing time in southern Minnesota.

Mariah L. Miller, 24, was located by emergency responders in the basement of Bullseye Antiques in Truman, according to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

“First responders suspected the death to be drug-related,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read.

Autopsy results from the Ramsey County medical examiners office are pending.

The store on W. Ciro Street was closed at the time Miller’s body was located, said Jeff Wersal, who also is commander of the drug task force.

Miller did not work at the store, Wersal said, adding, “We are still trying to determine why she was there.”

Wersal did not report a city of residence for Miller. Court records show she had lived in that part of the state.