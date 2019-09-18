A woman was found dead in an east-central Minnesota home amid the charred remains of a fire that her husband escaped, authorities said Wednesday.

The blaze broke out Tuesday night on Hwy. 23 west of Hwy. 107 near Brook Park, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office said.

By the time the first sheriff’s deputy arrived, the home was “fully engulfed in flames,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read.

The man told authorities that he and his 62-year-old wife were in separate rooms when he noticed fire and smoke filling the house.

He said he got out of the house and made multiple attempts to re-enter and find his wife. He said he drove into Brook Park to call 911 before returning to the scene.

Once the fire was under control, fire personnel went in the home and located the woman’s body. Her husband was evaluated at a nearby hospital for his injuries. Their identities have yet to be released.

Authorities have yet to disclose any details about the origins of the fire, which remains under investigation. The woman’s body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.