Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday night.

Several officers responded to a call about 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, said Sgt. Darcy Horn.

She said the woman was stabbed after an argument with acquaintances.

No one is in custody at this time, Horn said.

Anyone with information can contact the Minneapolis police tip line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).

TRISHA COLLOPY