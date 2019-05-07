A woman who was T-boned in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend has died, the Stearns County Sheriff Office said.

Stacy Meyer was heading south on Stearns County Road 3 in St. Wendel Township near St. Joseph when a driver in a Toyota Tundra going west on Norway Road struck her Ford Expedition in the driver’s side door just before 7 p.m. Friday, said Sheriff Steve Soyka.

Meyer, 54, of Freeport, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and died Saturday.

Meyer was wearing a seat belt, Soyka said.

Meyer co-owned pharmacies in Melrose and Long Prairie and operated Schiffler’s Liquor in St. Anthony, a town northeast of Freeport, according to her online obituary.

The Tundra driver, identified by the sheriff as Jonathan Grace, 46, of St. Joseph, sustained minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, Soyka said.

The crash remains under investigation.