A woman was killed and three others were injured Thursday night when a speeding vehicle hit a parked minivan on the 1300 block of North Newton Avenue in Minneapolis, police said.

Minneapolis police and fire department personnel arrived to the scene at 10:50 p.m. and worked for nearly an hour trying to extricate the woman, who was eight months pregnant, from the passenger seat of the minivan, but she died before they could remove her, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows an SUV was traveling southbound against the northbound one-way on Newton Avenue. The suspect vehicle then struck a parked vehicle on the 1400 block of Newton Avenue and continued the wrong direction on the one-way, they said. The vehicle then entered the 1300 block of Newton at an exceptionally high rate of speed, striking the minivan and several other vehicles.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found several vehicles smashed into each other. Officers found several bystanders who were providing comfort to two individuals that were trapped in a minivan that had rolled over.

Other officers took two individuals from the suspect vehicle into custody.

The driver of the minivan and the two occupants from the suspect vehicle have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is believed that possible narcotics use and speed may be contributing factors to this crash, police said.

The identities of those in the crash will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).