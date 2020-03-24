A dispute over loud music between two residents of a St. Louis Park apartment building Monday night escalated into a standoff with police and ended peacefully early Tuesday with one arrest.

Police responded about 7:45 p.m. Monday when a woman living in an apartment building near S. Xylon Avenue and Minnetonka Boulevard reported that another woman who had been playing loud music threatened her with a firearm.

Officers, members of the St. Louis Park SWAT and a crisis negotiation team spent five hours trying to connect with the feuding women, said city spokeswoman Jacque Smith.

About 4 a.m. Tuesday someone reported that a fire had been started in the apartment where the trouble was occurring. That resulted in residents of neighboring apartments being evacuated, Smith said.

Between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m., two women finally emerged from the unit where the disagreement has started, Smith said.

One of the women was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County jail. The second woman was briefly detained.

Authorities executed a search warrant inside the apartment and recovered evidence, Smith said.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the St. Louis Park Police Department at 952-924-2600.