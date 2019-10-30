An 84-year-old woman walking in the street in her West St. Paul neighborhood was run over and killed Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in the 1300 of Marthaler Lane, said Police Chief Brian Sturgeon. There are no sidewalks in that block.

The woman was dragged roughly 12 feet and rendered unconscious from the impact, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The driver, a 57-year-old woman also from West St. Paul, stopped immediately and "was fully cooperative," Sturgeon said, adding that the motorist did not appear to be impaired by drugs or alcohol while traveling at "a slow speed."

Investigation of the crash by the State Patrol has begun, and the agency will be looking at distracted driving and other factors, Sturgeon said.

Identifications of the pedestrian and driver have yet to be released.