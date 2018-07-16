Authorities say they will reveal further details Monday about a two-vehicle crash south of the Twin Cities over the weekend that killed a woman and her two grandsons, and left a man in the same car critically injured.

The crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. Saturday on County Road 18 near Church Road in Welch Township, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

While there’s been no official release of the victims’ identities, friends have begun an online fundraising effort and identified the three people killed as 47-year-old Stacy Lande and grandsons Zachary Johnson, 8, and Taylor Johnson 5.

Another person in the same car registered in Wisconsin, Rob Welch, was in critical condition Sunday at a hospital in Rochester, according to the GoFundMe campaign seeking to help with funeral and other expenses.

Tragedy struck this same family more than two years ago, when the mother of the grandsons died, said friend Tasha Taylor-Brock. Marya Christensen’s body was found in her minivan in the Mississippi River on the Wisconsin side near Red Wing, Minn.

The 23-year-old woman lived near Hager City, Wis., and was heading home from Red Wing in mid-March of 2016 after socializing with friends at a bar.

Stacy Lande

The other vehicle involved in Saturday’s crash was an SUV from South Dakota. A female who was driving was “out of the car” walking around, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Capt. Pat Thompson said his office will be releasing more information about the crash later Monday.