Police on Sunday evening tracked down a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with the deaths of a woman and her 18-month-old son whose bodies were found a day earlier in a home in Cloquet, Minn.

A request to law enforcement for a welfare check early Saturday afternoon at a home in the 1600 block of Locke Lane led officers to find the bodies of the 27-year-old woman and her son, police said.

Authorities have yet to say how the deaths occurred on the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation or disclosed a possible motive.

The victims’ identities have yet to be released.

Police had been on the hunt for Sheldon J. Thompson, of Cloquet, and found him about 8:43 p.m. Sunday with the help of a Carlton County Sheriff's K-9 and a State Patrol helicopter.

Thompson was treated for temperature-related issues at a hospital and then booked into the Carlton County Jail on suspicion of second-degree homicide.

Thompson and the victims “had a relationship or otherwise knew each other,” a statement from police read.

The public had been advised that Thompson was “armed and dangerous.”

Names of the victims are being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.