The NBA released its marquee opening-week, Christmas Day and MLK Day schedules this afternoon and the Wolves are nowhere to be found on it.

How quickly things change.

A young up-and-coming team these last two seasons, the Wolves played on Christmas Day for the first time in their history in both 2016 and 2017, but won't play then this season and they aren't featured in the national telecasts that kick off the season in October, either.

The Christmas games this time feature Bucks at Knicks, Thunder at Rockets, Sixers at Celtics, Lakers at Warriors and Blazers at Jazz.

The season will open Oct. 16 with a TNT doubleheader: Sixers at Celtics and OKC at Golden State.

LeBron James will play his first game with the Lakers two days later, Oct. 18 at Portland in the nightcap of a TNT doubleheader that starts with Bulls-Sixers.

As for the Wolves' preseason schedule, the Wolves for the second consecutive season will start out West, a five-game lineup that begins with games at Golden State and the Clippers in L.A and ends at the Bucks' new arena in Milwaukee.

Wolves preseason schedule:

Sept. 29 at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Milwaukee at TBD

Oct. 9 at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

.