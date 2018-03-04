WOLVES’ WEEK AHEAD

Thursday: 7 p.m. vs. Boston (TNT)

Player to watch: Kyrie Irving, Celtics

It’s a week with a rare five-day break in the schedule and just one opponent, so the Celtics and Irving it is when they come to Target Center for their only visit this season, in what is yet another TNT game. Irving last month played in his fifth and started his third All-Star Game.

VOICES

“It’s weird to think about … It’s weird, really weird.

Wolves point guard Tyus Jones, who would have celebrated his Senior Night at Duke on Thursday if he hadn’t left college after one season. Teammate Karl-Anthony Towns would have had his at Kentucky on Wednesday.