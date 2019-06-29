Two days before the NBA free-agent market opens for the summer, the Timberwolves waived guard Cam Reynolds on Friday.

The 6-8 Reynolds, a 24-year-old from Tulane, joined the Wolves at the end of February for his first NBA action after playing 33 games for the Stockton Kings in the G League.

He received a pair of 10-day contracts from the Wolves before signing a multiyear nonguaranteed contract that was for the remainder of the 2018-19 season as well as the next two seasons. He would have made $1.4 million in 2019-20 had he remained with the Wolves.

Reynolds averaged 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 19 games with the Wolves, including a career-high 19 points in the season-ending 99-95 loss at Denver on April 10.

Reynolds posted on social media: "Man! What can I say....got to live out my dream and play in the NBA this year and could not be more thankful to the Timberwolves for allowing me to apart of their organization. When one door closes, another one opens. Thank you for everyone that has been supporting me."